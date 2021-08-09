Blakk Rasta should apologise to Sarkodie for labelling him ‘arrogant’ - Blogger laments

Entertainment of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Outspoken Takoradi-based blogger and entertainment critic Boga Ali Hashim has lamented and called on presenter cum reggae musician Abubakar Ahmed known widely as Blakk Rasta, to render an unqualified apology to Sarkcess Music Boss Sarkodie for labelling him "arrogant."



This follows Blakk Rasta's comments on his show on Zylofon FM. He said he (Blakk Rasta) feels that way about the 'No Fugazy' crooner due to his recent claims that he no longer picks calls from everyone, and that even sometimes he is unable to pick calls from his own mother.



Sarkodie allegedly revealed in an interview that his refusal to answer phone calls has been his greatest challenge since he shot to fame.



According to him, his mother always complains bitterly over his refusal to answer his calls.



“This is not a guy I will like to support, he is too arrogant for my liking and I say it with passion. During his 'kasahare' time, he was very humble, even a goat, he will greet on his way.



“In his own words, since he shot to fame he is unable to answer phone calls not even his biological mother's calls,” Blakkrasta fired at the rapper over his statement.



“What's your purpose on earth if you have no respect for your own mother? This guy must come out and apologise to womanhood, it's so sad. I would have disowned him if he was my son,” he added.



The ‘Barack Obama’ composer’s comments however did not go down well with Boga Ali Hashim.



He said in a tweet “Let’s be real here, Blakk Rasta should apologize to Sark ASAP. You don’t sit on your platform to revile people in that manner, some utterances he made were needless, and moreover labelling him ‘arrogant’ on the whole is erroneous. He should humbly say ‘sorry’ to him!”