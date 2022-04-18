Blakk Rasta's YouTube channel recovered

Entertainment of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The YouTube channel of Blakk Rasta has been recovered after it was hacked.



His latest single 'Thief President' which was blocked has also been restored.



The controversial song was removed from YouTube by officials of the video-sharing platform over violations.



At his annual Kuchoko Roots Festival, the artiste bemoaned the hack down of his YouTube page which he said had some suspected government people reporting to YouTube. He said the song was met with anger from supporters of ‘thief’ Presidents in Africa who would do everything to have the song banned.



According to him, the hackers finally brought down his channel as they posted cyber-injurious materials that forced YouTube to take down the page he had held for over ten years.



The musician after bringing YouTube officials attention to the development received an assurance that the account would be restored. The team acknowledged that Blakk Rasta's YouTube channel had been compromised hence the assurance.



"We have reviewed the YouTube channel and can confirm that it was hacked on 2022-4-15," the email read.



"Good news! We just wanted to let you know that our team has finished restoring your channel," it added.



Meanwhile, Blakk Rasta believes some government machinery is involved in hacking of his account. He has described the posture as a "game of intolerance and intimidation”.



Watch the video below:



