Blakk Rasta releases ‘Thief President’, second single in a month

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022
Blakk Rasta releases new song
The song deals with African leaders who steal from citizens
The song is produced by HotMix
Kuchoko president Blakk Rasta has released a new song titled “Thief President”. It comes a month after his danceable Amapiano song titled Taabo.
Produced by HotMix and released on March 7, 2022, Blakk Rasta calls out corrupt African leaders who hold on to power and steal from the poor and hungry to finance their expensive lifestyle.
Dubbed the Kuchoko Militancy song, Blakk Rasta did not sway away from his usual hard-hitting songs that deal with African politicians who are not dutiful to their citizens.
Blakk Rasta, officially named Abubakar Ahmed, is known for his self-styled Kuchoko rhythm which is mainly reggae music fused with African rhythms and conscious lyrics. His songs usually have a fusion of indigenous African instruments such as the xylophone, talking drum, kette, flutes, kolgo and kora among others.
Besides music, Blakk Rasta was a radio presenter until January 2022 when he resigned from Zylofon FM as the host of the Taxi Driver programme. He currently hosts “The Black Pot” show that runs on YouTube every afternoon from Monday to Friday at 4pm.
Listen and sing along to “Thief President” below:
LYRICS: BLAKK RASTA - THIEF PRESIDENT
INTRO
Lick more drum!
Hahahahaaaa...
Wetin dey happen for Africa.
Dutty oldmen holding on to power.
Leading the people to where - the grave?
Wicked criminal leaders. Unu gwey!
CHORUS
See dem a com
Dem coming like an angel
But dem a thief
Dem know sey dem a thief
Mr President
You coming like a saviour
But yuh a thief
Yuh know sey yuh a thief
Thief President
Why yuh thieving suh
Thiefman why ya thief thief suh
The people dem a suffer
But yuh don't care suh
Thiefman, why yuh thief thief suh
VERSE 1
I see the people
Crying everyday oo
Dem waan food
Dem cyaan find
I see the youth
Looking for job oo
Everywhere, dem cyaan find
Mr President
Him just belly full oo
Him and him family
Dem nuh suffer ooo
HOOK 1
Suffer suffer
Na poor man dey suffer oo
Suffer suffer
Richman no dey suffer (Lie Lie) [X2]
CHORUS
VERSE 2
Mr President
Why you dey lie so
Before election
You tell we you be angel
When you sick
You run guh a London
When we sick oo
We die for Korle Bu
Mr President
Why you wicked so
Tell me how
You dey sleep at night oo
CHORUS
HOOK 2
This is Mr Traitor
Mr President
Master of sleeping
Mr President. [X2]
HOOK 1
SPOKEN :
HAUSA
Sheigu, baraayin banza
Yaaran baraayi
EWE
Fiafiwo
Alakpatorwo
DAGBAANI
Nayig yorya