Blakk Rasta chases ‘big buttocks but brainless’ celebrities

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Black Rasta claims Ghana is filled with big buttocks and no big brains



Black Rasta pokes Ghanaian female celebrities who have enhanced their bodies



This is what Blakk Rasta has to say about liposuction



Radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has shared his two cents on what he described as the insatiable craze for artificial butts by Ghanaian women in recent times.



Expressing disgust at the growing trend in the country, he cited it as one of the reasons why the country is unable to develop and reach its full potential.



To him, Ghana has now been reduced to a country that breeds ‘slay queens’ who are only keen on enhancing their buttocks instead of their brains.



Blakk Rasta’s comments are in the wake of popular Ghanaian socialite, Kisa Gbekle’s confession, that she spent a whopping GH₵60,000 on her tummy tuck and liposuction surgery in Turkey.



One can recall that Kisa’s earlier comments generated wild criticisms on social media.



But it appears that Blakk Rasta, after a careful analysis of Kisa’s situation have joined the public to nail her further.



“It looks like in this country, we like good buttocks more than brains. Big buttocks more than big brains that is why we have no inventors. That is why a big adult can behave like a little child when he sees buttocks. What is happening? Right now there is something they call liposuction. In fact we used to think about Americans doing this because in American pop culture it is glorified. But today in Ghana, people are spending money to grow big buttocks and not grow their brains.



"There is a girl who has popped up, Kisa Gbekle. She is supposed to be an actress but I haven’t seen a movie by her anyway. She has just come out to say she has spent GH₵60, 000 on liposuction and she said her investment is paying off. She has grown a big backside and when she goes to social media, her DM is filled with messages from men who are willing to pay. This is prostitution. A lot of women in Ghana, especially the so-called celebrities are into this nonsense,” Black Rasta stated on his show titled ‘The Black Pot’.



He also referred to repented Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boudong’s situation.



“We all heard the story about Moesha Budoung from my hometown. Moesha went for all the liposuction and she wasn’t shy to talk about it. She got big boobs and a big back size for prostitution. That’s the raw truth. Men were coming in left, right and centre. But now, she said she has met Jesus Christ. Like Saul on the way to Damascus and Jesus Christ pulled her close. Thanks be to God, she is sharing her testimony and her story has changed.”



Watch the video below



