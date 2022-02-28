Blakk Rasta attacks Zionfelix

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Blakk Rasta wades in Zonfelix’s tribalism comment saga



Uproar over Zionfelix’s questions during interview



Zionfelix queries Nektunez over his inability to speak the Akan language



Blakk Rasta has described Zionfelix as arrogant and this is in reaction to the blogger’s apology after he was earlier slammed for promoting tribalism.



One can recall that Zionfelix was lambasted on social media for grilling UK-based Ghanaian musician, Nektunez, who hails from the Volta region, over the latter's inability to speak the local Akan language.



The video, which was first shared by rapper Edem, attracted several condemnations from scores of social media users including other celebrities.



Following the intensity of the trolls, the popular blogger issued an apology on his Instagram page.



I asked someone why he doesn’t speak Twi and Ghanaians don’t understand. They don’t understand that I asked an Ewe man why he cannot speak Twi. If you're offended, I’m sorry,” he said.



But it appears that the apology did not sit well with popular radio presenter, Blakk Rasta.



Blakk Rasta believes that Zionfelix wasn’t remorseful about his comments, adding that he adopted the wrong choice of words.



In a post shared on his Facebook page on February 28, 2022, he wrote, “I think Zionfelix is arrogant in the ‘Every Ghanaian must speak twi’ apology. This is what happens when Ghanaians are quick to turn ANYTTHING into a CELEBRITY.”



