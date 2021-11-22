Blakk Rasta assures Zylofon radio listeners of Sammy Flex's return

Entertainment of Monday, 22 November 2021

Blakk Rasta has assured listeners of the possible return of Sammy Flex on Zylofon radio.



According to Blakk Rasta, he is convinced Sammy Flex's exit is temporary and he will return to the station to host his popular programme, Showbiz Agenda.



Samuel Atuobi Baah popularly known as Sammy Flex announced his resignation from the radio station considering that he had been a major contribution to the media outlet.



“Certainly, Sammy Flex is a big brand and a pioneer of Zylofon FM. He has worked really hard to build the station so I don’t think he will leave permanently. Besides, he didn’t mention that he has left the station or resigned. He only said he is not part of the programming for now. This is not the first time he has not been part of Zylofon”, he said.



The Taxi Driver show host mentioned Sammy Flex would at times take breaks to take care of matters; so he believes this is no exception because he was not going to just abandon what they nurtured to growth.



“There were times that he went on leave or had personal issues to sort out that he was not actively involved in the station’s activities so I regard this as one of those times. Sammy Flex can never say he is gone away from Zylofon, that is his baby and you can never deny your baby,” he cited.



However, he asserted every issue will be settled and Sammy Flex will return to work.



“So I’m hoping that, whatever the issues are, they will be sorted out and then Sammy Flex will be part of the regular programming again".



It is not clear what may have led to Sammy Flex’s resignation from Zylofon FM.



The speculation that makes sense to many is his YouTube channel called ‘Showbiz Daily’ may have conflicted with the interest of Zylofon radio.