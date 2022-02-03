Blackstar International Film Festival opens calls for films

Movies of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: Blackstar International Film Festival

The Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) is a not-for-profit festival that aspires to bridge the gap between Africa Cinema and the world, providing the best global film knowledge, skill acquisition, training, and global film distribution opportunities for independent and aspiring filmmakers in Ghana and Africa.



The festival is now accepting submissions for its 7th edition. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2022.



Focused on the business of film and industry advocacy, the festival is committed to discovering, displaying, and celebrating the works of independent film artists in Ghana and Africa to audiences (existing and new) around the World

BSIFF is also committed to building a community of film enthusiasts and providing a platform where they can connect, network, foster the exchange of cultures, and explore business opportunities and investments.



BSIFF’s home in Accra, the capital of Ghana and offers cultural experiences to all festival participants to display Ghana.



Award Categories for this year include:



1. Best Documentary Film: A non-fiction film about real events and people, often avoiding traditional narrative structures. Documentary [is] the creative treatment of actuality.



2. Best Feature Film: Should be 60 mins or more long.



3. Best Short Film: The film should be less than 60 min. The film is considered short once it's less than 60 mins.



4. Best Student Film: This category is set to award student filmmakers thus, the film must be made entirely by students and without financial or technical support from broadcasters. Evidence of a student card and an email confirmation from the Head of the department is a must.



5. Best Women in Film: Film must have a predominantly female crew. Any three of the Producer, directors, cinematographers, and/or Writers must be women.



6. Best Animated Film: An animated film from any part of the world.



7. Best African Film (The Black Star Award): Film that connects to the special story of Africa and stories that highlight special issues peculiar to the continent of Africa. Films must have a predominantly African crew. Any three of the Producer, directors, cinematographers, and/or Writers must be Africans.



8. Best Music Video: To award music videos that have strong story-telling, conceptualization, and film production. We accept music video submissions from all over the world. Music Videos must be under 10 minutes and from any year regardless of budget, popularity, or language.



In 2020, BSIFF offered the Yaa Asantewa-GOETHE award valued at $1500 to the Ghanaian film, “Heroes of Africa.” In 2017, BSIFF offered the Yaa Asantewa-UNDP awards valued at $3000 each given to six winning filmmakers.

To submit your film projects, visit www.bsiff.org. Call +233 506481853 for inquiries.