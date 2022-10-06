Blacko’s ‘Soja’ debuts on U.S. Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

‘Soja’, a song by Ghanaian rap music sensation Black Sherif has made a debut on the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart in the United States of America.



Released as the third and final herald for his debut album, ‘Soja’ is at number 23 on the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart.



Tomorrrow, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Black Sherif’s debut album titled ‘The Villain I Never Was’ will be available to fans.



Today, he released the track list for the 14-track project.



Nicknamed Blacko, the rapper’s 'Kwaku The Traveller' in April 2022, also debuted at number five on the new Billboard Afrobeat Songs chart.



The Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart went live on Billboard.com on March 29, 2022, and is in association with Afro Nation.