'Black man with black problem' - Tacha calls out Wendy Shay over dating post

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Wendy Shay levels allegation against top Ghanaian female celebs



Tachs chides Wendy Shay



Is Wendy Shay supposed to be the biggest female artiste in Africa?, Tacha quizzes



BBNaija former housemate, Tacha, has dragged Ghanaian female artiste, Wendy Say to the cleaners over her childish comment.



The popular Nigeria social media influencer has addressed a Twitter post made by the singer on December 28 where she alleged that top female celebrities from Ghana have a penchant for dating likely to succeed male artistes from Nigeria.



According to Wendy, she was just waiting for the day where top Nigerian male artistes will also reciprocate the love by dating up and coming female Ghanaian artistes.



Her post read: "I’m still waiting for the day an Up and Coming Artiste from Ghana will date a top Female celebrity from Nigeria like the way my naija brothers Dey do to some of our Gh female celebs ain’t nothing wrong with that love goes where love is abi ?.. Ghana wake up."



But reacting to the tweet that has been greeted with mixed reactions, Nigeria's reality TV star, Tacha in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb wrote that she was not expecting such a bad comment from Wendy Shay who is supposed to be the "biggest female artist in Africa".



She wrote: "What is this? lool is this really supposed to come from one of the supposed biggest female artistes in Africa? Black man be black man problem."



Meanwhile, Tacha who was born to a Ghanaian mother has pledged to support and promote Ghanaian music in this new year.



"I will be promoting Ghana music all year long. It’s all love from here Chale," read a tweet dated December 31.



