Black Stars will beat Nigeria at Abuja to qualify for the World Cup – Kofi Nti

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Nti has expressed high optimism that the Black Stars will beat Nigeria’s Super Eagles at Abuja to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.



In an interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye, Kofi Nti said this current Black Stars team is the best he has seen in the last 10 years.



“For the past 10 years I’ve not watched a Black Stars match that I felt so happy just that we couldn’t score a goal against Nigeria,” he opined.



He added, “I pray that just like they performed well the other day more motivational words should be said to them and I think this current team is the best team ever for the Black Stars.



“God is on our side but people always say that God is in every country it’s true God is everywhere but I believe he’s more favourable to us than any country,” he said.



“Hopefully we’ll score Nigeria in Abuja because the game I watched the other time the boys really proved to be good and I was surprised,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.