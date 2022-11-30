Black Stars should watch Ghana's 2010 match against Uruguay – Actress begs Otto Addo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Contrary to claims by Black Stars coach Otto Addo that Ghana’s upcoming game against Uruguay wouldn’t be about revenge, Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare thinks otherwise.



In that regard, she has made a passionate appeal to the coach to ensure that the current players refresh their memory with the magnitude of pain Uruguay caused Ghana 12 years ago.



She said from now until their clash on Friday, the players, particularly the new ones, must continue to watch Ghana's 2010 game against Uruguay until they grasp the idea that the upcoming match is truly a “payback time.”



"Dear Uncle Otto Addo, Please how are you doing today? I come in peace. First of all, I will like to say Ayekoo for the great work done so far. I beg you I have one request to make; can you make our players watch the 2010 quarterfinals match against Uruguay from now till Friday afternoon?I beg you!!



“You see the part where the players and Ghanaians were all crying nu, please put those funeral sad songs under the videos so they watch it. Uhuuuhh kindly add one of Grandpa Atta’s tribute songs to it. Especially the part where uncle Asamoah was about to take the penalty, increase the volume to like 99. That video needs to enter their blood, bodies, organs, and souls. Uncle Otto, you see all that we did to our legend; uncle Asamoah on the internet (I was not part) please show it to them!"



“Our men need to understand that, Friday’s match is not just any match, it is not the normal FIFA dien dien. IT IS A REVENGE AFFAIR!! They need to understand that we are scattering that country with goals and that is our only option. Uncle Otto if you want kraa, we will help you download everything so that you don’t stress yourself," she wrote on Instagram.



Meanwhile, the actress maintained that should Black Stars lose this particular game against Uruguay, they should be made to pay taxes for all Ghanaians.



"If our boys do otherwise on Friday (may God forbid 100 x), please you see that national Budget that was read last week; they will contribute and pay so our taxes will rest for a year. Because they have no right to stress their fellow Ghanaians. We don suffer tayaa!!!.



"Uncle Atto, in conclusion we pray the Almighty Allah bless you with more wisdom to plan for victory! And victory it will be!! In Shaa Allah,” she added.



Earlier in a press briefing, Coach Otto Addo stated that Ghana’s upcoming game against Uruguay wouldn’t be a revengeful one.



“I’m a guy who doesn’t think too much in the past when this incident happened,” the coach said. “I’m a strong believer if you don’t seek revenge, you get even more blessings. It’s a different approach, a different team. [Uruguay] have very good strikers, lots of experience. They are very compact, very good. It will be very, very difficult, again,” he stated.



