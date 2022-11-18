Black Stars players rock ‘fugu’ in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

Entertainment of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The senior national team, Black Stars, have represented Ghana in style ahead of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Showcasing the rich Ghanaian culture to the world, the group showed up in Qatar clad in the famous "Fugu" outfit, a staple costume birthed from the Northern part of Ghana.



Beaming with smiles, the footballers wore the woven attire over their white GFA Lacostes and black pair of tracksuits with ‘Kente made’ sashes around their neck.



This was captured in some pictures shared on the Official Twitter page of the FIFA World Cup.



However, the team will be camping at The ‘DoubleTree by Hilton’ in Doha Downtown which is 10 minutes from the city center, Mushreib Museum, Souq Waqif, and the National Museum of Qatar.



The team arrived in Qatar on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Switzerland in the Pre-World Cup friendly game held on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



The Black Stars will play Portugal in their opening match on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group H matches.





















ADA/EB