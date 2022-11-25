Black Stars’ performance was remarkable, historical – Anne-Sophie Avé

Entertainment of Friday, 25 November 2022

After losing to Portugal in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, it appears that a new spark of positivity has been ignited in some core football fans, including former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé.



In a post shared on Twitter, Ms. Anne-Sophie Ave established that the Black Stars did incredibly well adding that it is the first Sub-Saharan country to score two goals at the FIFA World Cup.



The French Ambassador stated that although the country might be currently disappointed, she believes the team fought hard to prove themselves.



“Look at it this way. Out of 3 Subsaharan African teams, Ghana is the only one that scored 2 goals. And against Portugal. Sad of course but still proud they fought honourably,” she said on November 24, 2022.



Ms. Sophie Ave’s post has since amassed scores of social media reactions from netizens who sided with her, while others thought the team and coach could have levelled up.



A user said, “If you all could realise, there is only one person who caused the mistakes and the goals came and it’s all from the changes the Coach made. He shouldn’t repeat this again we beg him.”



Another expressed, “This is western consolation. We should have won. There’s no silver lining in this. Also, typical of the West, we were conspired against. So I’m sorry madam, we won’t look at it that way. Mere scoring isn’t enough for us.”



“The ref was biased and performed awfully. That said, I believe Ghana will do in the remaining games and progress,” another cited.





Look at it this way. Out of 3 subsaharian African teams, Ghana ???????? is the only one who scored 2 goals. And against Portugal ???????? Sad of course but still proud they fought honourably. — Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé (@annesophieave) November 24, 2022

