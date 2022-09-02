Black Star International Film Festival to be held from September 20-25 2022

Movies of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

The Black Star International Film Festival announced the launch of the 7th edition of the Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) dedicated to the development of the business of film, independent filmmaking and film artists in Ghana, Africa and the world. The Black Star International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from September 20-25 2022 in Accra, Ghana.



The theme for this year's BSIFF is, "Inspiring the Business of Film in Africa," set to push the generation of young filmmakers and artists, whose passion and interest for the creative arts increases by day, to keep telling their stories, educate themselves and gain the needed skills, new knowledge and experiences that shape their passions and push the quality of their crafts.



Across most of Africa, the business/economic potential of the film and audio-visual sectors remains largely untapped, with the film industry continuing to be structurally underfunded, underdeveloped and undervalued. According to the Pan African Federation of Filmmakers (FEPACI), the industry generates $5 billion in annual revenue out of a potential $20 billion (UNESCO Report, 2021).



How can this gap be bridged and the utmost value placed on the industry ?



The Black Star International Film Festival aims to bring together industry professionals from France, Sudan, Kenya, Ghana, USA, Uganda and 10 other countries, film students, film distributors and media partners–as well as the creative community – to have relevant industry conversation, inspiring and developing strategies for a thriving film business landscape in Africa.



Philippa Ama Bentuma Arthur, Director of the Black Star International Film Festival, said:



“BSIFF in its 7th year, is proud to be the pacesetter, championing the business of film and using our platform to inspire and change narratives, celebrate independent filmmaking and film artists, educate and provide skill training for aspiring filmmakers and offer distribution opportunities to several filmmakers in Ghana, Africa and globally. We invite Ghana, Africa, Diaspora and the international film and creative arts community to join us to celebrate film, independent filmmaking and creative artists, from September 20-25th."



Activities for this year's Black Star International Film Festival include: Film Screenings in partnership with the Silverbird Cinema, Masterclasses, Workshops in collaboration with GH Media School, Film Clinics, Industry Panels, Shorts on Shots (A Film Networking Party), Launch of the Africa Film Market, After-parties, the BlackStar Music Concert(BMC) partnered by the Black Market Records (BMR) in the United States, a Cultural Trip and the Blackstar Awards & Closing Night.



The Festival has also launched a BSIFF Membership drive where BSIFF Members, referred to as, "Black Stars," get to watch all 45 films at the Silverbird Cinemas and attend all the scheduled activities for free. An annual membership subscription fee is GHC100.