Entertainment of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif trends on Twitter ahead of next release

Rapper Black Sherif play videoRapper Black Sherif

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian rapper

He is set to release a new song

The song features Samsney

Fans of rapper Black Sherif are warming up for his next track, Gold Digger, expected to be released on Friday, November 19.

In a short clip shared on Twitter, the budding rapper gave music lovers a snippet of the song between himself and his producer, Samsney.

Rating the yet-to-be-released track, fans say Blacko is gradually gaining ground in the music industry as he has proven to have 'no bad song'.

Best known for his freestyle in 'First and Second Sermon', Kweku Frimpong as he is called by fans has been rated as the next big artiste in Ghana.

"Been working with @samsney_ (my producer) on so much music for over a year now, and I can’t wait for our first collaboration to go live this Friday. Samsney x Blacko! GOLD DIGGA this Friday," his post read.

Reacting to the song, Ghana Yesu on Twitter wrote: "Black Sherif Went hard on this m. Another one for the sad boys. BLACKO."

Another added: "How blacko Dey write ein songs??? Every song is a hit mherrrrrn Blacko is coming with different heat on Friday."

"Blacko to the whole wide wiase. Man be genius," Ofosu Ntiri shared.



