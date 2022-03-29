Black Sherif to drop new music following 3Music Awards success

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Although he won four awards on the night, it was Black Sherif’s electrifying performance that took the night at the 3Music Awards last week.



The talented rapper was praised across the aisle for giving a performance that has never been seen in Ghana before.



But, it is not ending there. Black Sherif has announced he has new music in store for all his fans.



He made the announcement in a tweet yesterday while sharing a snippet of the music video.



Will “Kwaku the Traveller” be Blacko’s next big hit? We will find out on Thursday.



Until then, watch a snippet of the video below:



