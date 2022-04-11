Black Sherif sued by former management

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif’s former manager cum investor, Shadrach Agyei Owusu, has sued the musician at an Accra High Court.



He is among other things seeking a restraining order to inhibit the rapper from performing at events or taking money from organizers and promoters without his knowledge.



Mr. Agyei Owusu is also seeking an order for the preservation of all funds that have accrued to Sherif from online streaming platforms and other revenue sources.



This was contained in a writ of summons that has been furnished the musician on Monday, April 11, 2022.



Black Sherif is also expected to respond to the suit in eight days.



This new development comes after the manager earlier accused the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker of exiting his record label to sign a deal with another label, Empire Entertainment, without his approval.



This particular allegation was first made public by DJ Slim who accused Black Sherif of being an ingrate.



DJ Slim alleged that the artiste had abandoned a 7-bedroom house, a car, and other personal items his manager made available to him for his personal use.





