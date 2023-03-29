Black Sherif speaks on his chances of winning Artist of the Year at 2023 VGMA

Music of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: nydjlive.com

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif is hopeful he will win the prestigious Artist of The Year (AoTY) award at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Following an impressive music year, Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, professionally known as Black Sherif hopes to pick a number of awards at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The musician who spoke exclusively to NY DJ on BTM Afrika revealed he deserved to win every category he was nominated for considering the work done in the year under review.



Asked which categories he really looked forward to winning, the musician revealed he was expectant of picking the Artist of The Year and Album of The Year awards.



He however revealed he would still be grateful to God should the unexpected happen.



“We are winning every award they nominated us for. If they don’t give it to us Alhamdulillah, if they do Alhamdulillah,” he said.



Black Sherif bagged nine (9) nominations at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. These include Best Afropop Song of the Year (Oil In My Head), Best Music Video (Konongo Zongo), Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year (Don’t Forget Me), Songwriter of the Year (Oh Paradise), Best Album (The Villain I Never Was), Most Popular Song (Kwaku The Traveller), Best HipHop Song (Kwaku The Traveller), Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste and Artist of the Year.



