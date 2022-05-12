Black Sherif set to release visuals of ‘Kwaku The Traveller’

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Ghanaian music sensation, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known in showbiz circles as Black Sherif is set to release visuals of his hit track ‘Kwaku the Traveller’.



On Wednesday night, the artiste dropped a 19-seconds video teaser on his Twitter handle with the caption, “visuals for “Kwaku The Traveller” coming soon. Love u & thank u”.



Kwaku The Traveller, produced by Joker Nharnah since its release this year has been making waves in the entertainment space both locally and internationally.



The smash-hit single has been at the ne plus ultra of major music playlists across the various digital streaming platforms globally.



It debuted as number one on Apple Music Top 100 in Nigeria and Ghana respectively.



It was also ranked as the most ‘Shazam’ song in the world.



In ‘Kwaku The Traveller', Black Sherif narrates his journey to the limelight in the beautiful classic record which serves as his debut for the year.



