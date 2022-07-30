Black Sherif’s image takes over major billboard in New York

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has accomplished another milestone after taking over a digital billboard on the streets of New York.



A video of the billboard shared by blogger, Zionfelix, captures excerpts of Black Sherif's performance of his ‘Kwaku the Traveller song that has become a hit since its release.



This comes after the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ artiste gained a call-up into YouTube’s Foundry Class of 2022.



The initiative is YouTube Music’s global artist development programme serving the independent music community and allowing artists access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube and build careers on their own terms.



Blacko, it will be recalled topped Twitter trends when he released the song, ‘Kwaku the Traveller' after he gave Ghanaians a taste of it at the 3Music Awards on March 26, 2022.



Currently, he has surpassed over nine million views on YouTube with countless comments praising the artiste for his musical prowess.



The new single by the artiste unfolded a sequential storytelling technique which was this time around not presented in Twi like in many of Blacko’s other songs.



With a blend of unique styles lyrically flowing in English, the artiste shocked many social media users over his lyrical prowess in the English man’s tongue.











