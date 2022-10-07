Black Sherif’s album will be more successful than Sark, Shatta’s – Bullgod

Entertainment of Friday, 7 October 2022
Source: classfmonline.com
Appearing on Accra-based Hitz FM as a guest entertainment pundit, Ghanaian creative arts figure Bullgod has projected Black Sherif’s album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, will perform better than that of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale’s.
“I woke up this morning and I was like, yo, this month of October is a serious month because we have three of our artistes releasing: Black Sherif just released, Sarkodie will release in a few days, then Shatta will release,” he said.
“Now listen. Off the top of my head, I’ll say, Black Sherif will do better than all of them,” he projected.
“If you look at the numbers, Black Sherif has a label. They don’t,” Bullgod explained.
“Shatta and Sarkodie are about to compete with EMPIRE [the record label Black Sherif is on] and they don’t have the strength to do that,” he stressed.
Formerly called Bulldog, the music talent manager argued that “unless some miracle [happens],” his former artiste, reggae/dancehall star Shatta Wale and rap star Sarkodie cannot have the marketing reach and success that the newcomer Black Sherif will with his maiden album courtesy his American record label.
“Music’s changed – I mean, it’s been like that for a very long time but it’s just that we really didn’t understand the system at the time. You can’t do this alone,” Bullgod again said clarifying this position and highlighting the importance of a record label partnership.
“It’s not about the talent, it’s about the reach,” he added and stressed you cannot compare an independent artiste to one that is signed and assisted by a label.
Emphasising that radio personalities and pundits, like himself, must keenly educate themselves, he concluded: “If these albums come out and Black Sherif’s is doing well, we shouldn’t come and sit here on radio” and do uninformed comparisons.
Today, Thursday, 6 October, 2022, Black Sherif released his 14-track debut album which comes ahead of industry seniors: Sarkodie’s ‘Jamz’ advertised to be released on October 11 and Shatta Wale’s ‘Gift of God (GoG)’ advertised to be released on October 17.
Another newcomer, rap star Amerado who has a hit collaboration called ‘Abotre (Patience) with Black Sherif, is set to release his ‘GINA: God Is Never Asleep’ album on October 25.