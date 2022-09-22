Black Sherif's 'Soja': Here are the lyrics of the song

Music of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The wait is over as Black Sherif has finally released his 'Soja' single after announcing it to the world on September 20, 2022, through his social media handles.



‘Soja’ - the street gospel song; shows a mentally fortified side of him while he expresses his vulnerability and lays off every fear in an infectious cadence.



Since the release of the song which is Blacko's 2nd for the year, the musician has been in the top spot of Ghana trends on Twitter.



The release comes ahead of his debut album.



Below are the lyrics of 'Soja'.



[Verse 1]



My mystery box is somewhere very near

I feel it inside me, I’m feeling very weird

Something wey I dey chase

For years back in the days

If you told me I would see this flag waving I won’t believe you, no

Cause how far could I go? (How far could I go?)

Heya!

I’m too close I can feel it

Something is vibrating

Inside me I’m celebrating

But outside them dey kill me

My own-self dey kill me (My own body, my own body)



[Pre-Chorus] My own anxiety

My inferiority what what what

Ah! dem all dey kill me (Dem all dey kill me)

And I don’t feel okay

My heart is beating so fast

So fast

So fast



[Chorus]



Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja

Stand and beat your chest

Them dey come

Them dey come

Them dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin o

Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja

Stand and beat your chest

Them dey come

Them dey come

Them dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin o



[Verse 2]



Cause you know how e be my shella

Streets getting colder

They bury my brother spirit he no fit stand proper he dey shake o

He no fit stand proper he dey shake o

It’s hard to believe my genna

You for see with your naked eyes I swear my papa

This season is a very dark one (A very dark season)

This season is a very dark one o (A very dark season)



[Pre-Chorus] My own anxiety

My inferiority what what dey kill me

Dem all dey kill me

Dem all dey kill me

And I don’t feel okay

My heart is beating so fast

So fast

So fast



[Chorus]



Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja

Stand and beat your chest

Them dey come

Them dey come

Them dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin o

Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja

Stand and beat your chest

Them dey come

Them dey come

Them dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin o[Outro]

Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja

Stand and beat your chest

Them dey come

Them dey come

Them dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin o

Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja

Stand and beat your chest

Them dey come

Them dey come

Them dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin o



Take a listen to the song below.



