Black Sherif's 'Soja': Here are the lyrics of the song

The wait is over as Black Sherif has finally released his 'Soja' single after announcing it to the world on September 20, 2022, through his social media handles.
‘Soja’ - the street gospel song; shows a mentally fortified side of him while he expresses his vulnerability and lays off every fear in an infectious cadence.
Since the release of the song which is Blacko's 2nd for the year, the musician has been in the top spot of Ghana trends on Twitter.
The release comes ahead of his debut album.
Below are the lyrics of 'Soja'.
[Verse 1]
My mystery box is somewhere very near
I feel it inside me, I’m feeling very weird
Something wey I dey chase
For years back in the days
If you told me I would see this flag waving I won’t believe you, no
Cause how far could I go? (How far could I go?)
Heya!
I’m too close I can feel it
Something is vibrating
Inside me I’m celebrating
But outside them dey kill me
My own-self dey kill me (My own body, my own body)
[Pre-Chorus] My own anxiety
My inferiority what what what
Ah! dem all dey kill me (Dem all dey kill me)
And I don’t feel okay
My heart is beating so fast
So fast
So fast
[Chorus]
Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja
Stand and beat your chest
Them dey come
Them dey come
Them dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin o
Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja
Stand and beat your chest
Them dey come
Them dey come
Them dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin o
[Verse 2]
Cause you know how e be my shella
Streets getting colder
They bury my brother spirit he no fit stand proper he dey shake o
He no fit stand proper he dey shake o
It’s hard to believe my genna
You for see with your naked eyes I swear my papa
This season is a very dark one (A very dark season)
This season is a very dark one o (A very dark season)
[Pre-Chorus] My own anxiety
My inferiority what what dey kill me
Dem all dey kill me
Dem all dey kill me
And I don’t feel okay
My heart is beating so fast
So fast
So fast
[Chorus]
Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja
Stand and beat your chest
Them dey come
Them dey come
Them dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin o
Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja
Stand and beat your chest
Them dey come
Them dey come
Them dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin o[Outro]
Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja
Stand and beat your chest
Them dey come
Them dey come
Them dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin o
Oh Soja Soja Soja Soja
Stand and beat your chest
Them dey come
Them dey come
Them dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin o
Take a listen to the song below.