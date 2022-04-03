Black Sherif’s 'Kwaku The Traveller' tops Apple Music in Nigeria

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

Black Sherif’s new single, Kwaku the Traveller, sits comfortably at Number 1 on the Apple Music chart in Nigeria.



This happens to be a massive feat for Ghana's music industry as this is the first time a piece from the country has topped the charts in Nigeria.



Asake and Burna Boy’s 'Sungba', Pheelz and Buju’s 'Finesse' follow 2nd and third respectively.



'Blacko' dropped 'Kwaku the Traveller' on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 and within four days, this new anthem is already doing magic.



The song details the trials and woes of life’s journey. Mistakes and victories that one journeys through as well as the relentless grit that fuels perseverance.



Listen and download on all musical platforms. #KwakuTheTraveller







