Black Sherif's KTT video hits 1 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Blacko releases video of 2022 hit song



Fans hail rapper



Kwaku The Traveller hits a million views



Rapper Black Sherif has proven that he has the numbers as his latest music video for hit song 'Kwaku The Traveller' (KTT) hit a million views a day after its release.



Blacko, as he is popularly referred to, on May 19 released the much-anticipated visuals for his hit single which was first premiered at the 3Music Awards in March.



The video directed by Ghana's David Nicol-Sey has earned him accolades on social media with music lovers giving high ratings for the video quality. It has already been making waves across the globe with the likes of Timbaland, sharing it on his social media platforms.



'Kwaku The Traveller' was the number 9 trending music on YouTube as of Saturday, May 21. It also had excellent reviews from music lovers and critics in the country.



The award-winning rapper topped Twitter trends with thousands of reactions from the public on his latest project.



