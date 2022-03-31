Black Sherif returns with 'Kwaku the Traveler'

Music of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: Kingsley Legend

Breakthrough singer and rapper Black Sherif releases his first solo single of the year, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ produced by Joker Nharnah. Poised as the new breakout star from the thriving Ghanaian underground scene, the 20-year-olds’ energy burst through the speakers commanding the attention of anyone listening.



‘Kwaku The Traveller’ shows a different side to him and when speaking about the more emotive and down-tempo song, he reflects on the past and shares: "I talk about the countless mistakes I’ve made as a teenager, and how I’m not going to let them stop me from trapping my way up.” You can hear pain and determination in his voice and he states that he’s on a mission to inspire, change peoples minds and shine a light on all of those around him doing the same.

With a vocal range like no other, Black Sherif’s music falls out of any box it’s put in, spanning across drill, highlife, afrobeats and beyond.



Born and raised in the Ashanti region of Ghana, his cult following is now spreading across the globe as the local and national scenes in his hometown make headlines around the world. A game-changing year (2021) for the charismatic artist began with the first and second installments in his 'Sermon' freestyle series, the latter gaining over 2 million views in less than 2 weeks and then going on to be remixed with global giant, Burna Boy. Prior to that, in 2020 he started to rise after his releases; ‘Money’ and ‘Destiny’ went viral and were highly praised by the Ghanaian music scene.



Since emerging onto the scene in 2019, Black Sherif has become known for his honesty, relatable lyrics and his unorthodox flow and voice. Hoping to encourage the youth to express themselves, in an interview with GBC Radio he openly discusses his emotions stating that “everyone is sad, I’m just the most real person to speak out”. Wise beyond his years, he finds freedom in his words and although he’s still so early in his journey, he prides himself on his patience and is absent of any anger, channeling everything into his music.



Inspired by the likes of Sarkodie, Saint JHN, J Hus and Kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif has now confirmed to join another one of his influences, Burna Boy, on his tour this year with other plans to visit the UK this summer.



