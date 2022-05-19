Black Sherif releases official video for 'Kwaku The Traveller'

Music of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, on May 19, 2022, released the official video of his hit song, 'Kwaku The Traveller' (KTT), which was directed by David Nicol-Sey.



Music lovers who have anticipated the visuals for the viral song that topped global charts have given high ratings to the visuals produced by Joker Nharnah.



Just an hour after the song's release, it has garnered over 40,000 views on YouTube.



Fans on Twitter have described the video as one of the best in recent times with others congratulating him for the growth in his work.



A handler @mrlamar01 in reaction to Black Sherif's latest release wrote: "Charley Blacko no take this particular song win Grammy aa ego bash me waaa!!! Top notch."



Another @afrikanbars added that a large sum of money might have been pumped in the creation of the music video which has already been tipped to win a Grammy Award.



His tweet read: "Blacko ein video de3 the budget be 40 bullion oo aswr."



