Black Sherif receives plaque for becoming first Ghanaian to chalk 100m Boomplay streams

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Sentational Ghanaian Hiplife artiste Black Sherif, has become the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve 100 million streams on Boomplay.



In recognition of this feat, the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hitmaker has been presented with a Golden Club plaque from the African streaming giant.



“Reaching 100 million streams on Boomplay and being the first Ghanaian artist to achieve this on the streaming platform is a big deal to me,” Sherif has reacted.



“As a young kid from Konongo, who only had a dream and a voice, this brings me to the realisation that I can achieve any and everything so long as I believe and dare myself to take action. Thank you for this one, Blacko Tribe,” Blacko, as he’s affectionately called, narrated.



“Big love to the Boomplay team for putting me on from day one till now,” he added.



Boomplay Ghana’s Public Relations Manager, Paul Azumah-Ayitey, made the presentation and noted, “For a platform that first discovered Black Sherif as a potential rising star, Boomplay is proud to see his phenomenal growth in such a short time.



“Boomplay’s Golden Club houses artists who have clocked and surpassed 100M streams. We are excited about the journey thus far and believe this will inspire other new and emerging Ghanaian acts to greater heights with Boomplay at their side as an enabler.”



By the 100m milestone, Blacko is in the company of Boomplay Golden Club members like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Simi, Rayvanny, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Joeboy and others.



Meanwhile, the 20-year-old is also celebrating his first Black Entertainment Television (BET) nomination.



He has been nominated for the BET International Flow award ahead of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards event scheduled to take place on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta.