Black Sherif rallies support for talented upcoming musicians

Entertainment of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: GNA

Rising music sensation Black Sherif has urged all stakeholders in the music industry to give upcoming musicians the needed support and platform to excel.



Black Sherif who is undoubtedly the hottest musical artiste currently in Ghana has been making waves with the release of his "Second Sermon" single which has racked impressive numbers across various streaming platforms over the past few days.



In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Black Sherif said the highly experienced in the music industry ought to guide and teach upcoming musicians so as to enable them excel with their craft and also thrive Ghanaian music globally.



According to the singer, real life happenings do inspire his style of rap which comes along with enormous energy.



"Real life happening is the biggest motivation in my lyrical vibe and so many rap artistes in the music industry do inspire me but I will say I am my own inspiration,'' he said.



The rapper revealed that he has some amazing projects upcoming in the near future and he is open to working with anyone in the music industry for the good of Ghana music.



Black Sherif also thanked his fans for the massive support they had given over the past months as he urged them to keep supporting and will make everyone proud by the Grace of God.



Watch video below







