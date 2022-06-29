‘Black Sherif needs a proper management to reach greater heights’ - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Seasoned Ghanaian highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena has advised fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif to employ the services of a professional music management team for himself if he is to attain untapped skills and height.



According to the singer, the relevance of good management in the career success of a musician cannot be underestimated. He believes that Black Sherif’s light and glory would soon dim if the rapper continues to deal with persons who have limited knowledge of how the entertainment industry works.



“Black Sherif needs proper music people around him. He needs to be guided by professionals who would train him and shape him to be a better musician. I don’t know what the ‘boys boys’ around him are doing to enhance his career,” Kwabena Kwabena said in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz.



The ‘Bue Kwan Ma Me’ singer added that his advice also goes to Camidoh and all new artists breaking barriers. He explained that although Camidoh has a competent manager in George Britton, producing a global star requires the knowledge and skills of more than just one manager.



He said, “For instance, he needs to do more live rehearsals with a band, to grow his talent and make him stand out. I will give the same piece of advice to Camidoh and the other young guys making us proud out there.



“They need to get the right management and constantly rehearse with a live band. I know Camidoh has George Britton but raising a global star requires more than one person’s efforts.”



After a long observation of Ghana’s music industry, Kwabena Kwabena says he is not happy the music radar is shining only on artists doing well.



He believes underground acts should also be given the platform to shine.



