Black Sherif makes YouTube Foundry Class of 2022

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: nydjlive.com

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has been named a part of YouTube’s Foundry Class of 2022.



Black Sherif is one of 30 artists making the Class of 2022 Foundry’s biggest class to date, featuring indie talent spanning genres and continents.



Launched in 2015, Foundry is YouTube Music’s global artist development programme serving the independent music community and allowing artists access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube and build careers on their own terms.



Following the release of the 1st and 2nd Sermon installation and subsequently, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, Black Sherif’s global appeal is on the ascendancy as his style cuts across different demographics and geographic locations making him a headliner on different playlists across the digital stream platforms spectrum.



Foundry Class of 2022 artists represent 15 countries, from the U.S. to Denmark and Brazil to Sub-Saharan Africa. Working across genres such as country, Afropop, soul, Latin urban and more.



