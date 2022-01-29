You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 29Article 1456879

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Black Sherif joins Burna Boy to shoot ‘Second Sermon’ remix video in Nigeria

Black Sherif and Burna Boy are taking their collaboration to the next level.

They teamed up to release the remix of ‘Second Sermon’ in December last year.

Following this, they were seen performing the song together at an event.

In a video available to Zionfelix.net, Black Sherif and Burna Boy were busily working on the visuals for the song.

The rising Ghanaian musician joined Burna Boy in Nigeria for them to work on the official video.

Watch it below as we wait for the release date.

