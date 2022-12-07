Black Sherif is the next big export from Africa – Akon as he hints at signing the singer

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CEO of Konvict Music, Akon, has projected Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif, as the next biggest export from Africa to the rest of the world.



Stating that the ‘Second sermon’ hitmaker is currently the voice of the youth in the continent, Akon said he has been a fan since he (Black Sherif) rose to fame.



In an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, the Senegalese-American singer said if Blacko hasn’t been signed unto any major record label yet, he might end up signing him if need be.



Akon added that the one thing that fascinates him about Black Sherif is the passionate manner in which he conveys the relatable messages of struggles of the ‘ghetto youth’.



“I’m a huge fan of Black Sherif, he reminded me of the energy of myself when I first came out, you could literally hear the pain, the struggle and the challenges in his voice whenever he sings. I remember during his first record, a friend of mine called Bako from Mali played me this sound and I said who the F is that. I was like bro! like you can hear in his voice and feel the pain, struggle and the challenges. But you can also hear a ghetto kid just wanting to get out. Like its real and nothing fabricated. I was like wow; this kid is going to be something big. If nobody major picks him up, they ought to pick him up before I do.



Meanwhile, Akon is the latest to join the tall list of celebrities worldwide to eulogize Black Sherif.



The likes of DJ Khaled, Timberland, Ardee, Darkoo and many others have either shared positive feedbacks about Blacko’s songs or showered praises on the singer.



Watch the video below:









EB/AE