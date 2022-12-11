Black Sherif is the black star in Ghana’s flag – Bullgod

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Artiste manager Bullgod has redefined what the black star in the national flag means. Officially, it is known as the lodestar of Africa.



But Bullgod believes the real Black Star is Black Sherif, the young musician making waves outside the country with galloping numbers on video and streaming portals.



Discussing the strides of Black Sherif on United Showbiz programme on UTV on Saturday night (December 11, 2022) Bullgod credited the artiste’s meteoric rise to his consciousness and awareness of who he is.



“If you listen to him, he is aware of himself, he is aware where he is and it is the reason he has attain his current milestone,” he submitted.



According to him, many people in showbiz circles have bypassed an opportunity because they failed to look beyond the immediate financial gains.



“And that has been the down fall of a lot of our artistes from the top to upcoming ones. This boy is aware, he knows his destination. Watch him, with long life, he is the real Black Star of Ghana. Have you seen the black star in the flag, that is him,” he stressed.



