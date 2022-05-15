Black Sherif is over hyped – Entertainment pundit

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Power Entertainment pundit Sally Mann, has asserted that Black Sherif is over hyped.



Speaking about VGMA23 on Power Entertainment on Power979fm and TVXYZ Sally revealed that, Black Sherif’s “Kweku The Traveler” is overhyped and due to that he performed poorly at the event.



“Kweku the Traveler is over hyped, the hype did not match his performance at the VGMA23”, she said.



She further revealed that, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong known professionally as Black Sherif has a bad fashion sense.



Black Sherif is a Ghanaian musician and performer from Konongo, Ghana. He gained mainstream acclaim with his street anthem “Second Sermon” released in July 2021.



