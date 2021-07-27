Black Sherif is going to take over Africa soon - Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Popular radio presenter, Abeiku Santana has shared a discernment he has had about Black Sherif.



He said in a video Zionfelix.net has chanced upon that he got that feeling after he listened to his song around 2 AM.



The Okay FM presenter stated that Black Sherif is going to take over Africa soon.



According to him, Sherif has some wicked songs that have not been released yet.



He urged other musicians in the country to collaborate with him now before takes over Africa.



Abeiku Santana was confident about Black Sherif’s voice doing the magic for him in Africa and other parts of the world.



Black Sherif has become one of the people’s favourites after he released his ‘Second Sermon’.



He earned 1 million views on YouTube within five days of its release.



Watch Abeiku Santana’s statement below



