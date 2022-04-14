Black Sherif is cover star for Apple Music’s ‘Rap Life Africa’ this month

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Apple Music’s ‘Rap Life Africa’ radio, presented by hip hop aficionado, Ebro Darden and SA TV presenter and radio personality, LootLove set to feature Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif on this week’s episode.



Ebro and Loot will chat about Black Sherif’s single “Kwaku The Traveller”, the #1 song on the Shazam Global Chart, now available to stream on Apple Music.



‘Rap Life Africa’ radio will also feature two songs from dndSection (“Runaway [Devil is a Liar] feat Mannywellz”) and Nasty C (“Can’t Imagine”).



Cover Star



Black Sherif became the first Ghanian artist to reach #1 on Nigeria’s Top 100 chart with his smash hit “Kwaku The Traveller”, following the success of “Second Sermon (Remix) featuring Burna Boy”. The track is also currently in the Top 10 in South Africa on Apple Music.



First To Know



With his current song having gone viral on TikTok courtesy of the #kwakuthetravellerchallenge, and having been inspired by Ghanaian Afrobeats artists Mugeez, E.L and fellow Tema rapper Kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif credits his success to being real and speaking out about what’s happening around him.



Ebro & LootLove



‘Rap Life Africa’ will serve as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip hop playlist, ‘Rap Life’.