Black Sherif in a hearty chat with former Manchester player Patrice Evra

Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has been captured sharing a hearty chat with former Manchester United star, Patrice Evra.



The two were seen at a beach lounge right after Nana Aba shared a video of herself and the former Manchester player singing to one of Blacko's songs.



In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Blacko wore his signature cap, black and white T-shirt, a pair of baggy jeans and sneakers to match.



Evra, on the other hand, wore a stylish jacket he paired with an all-black top and jeans with a red and black sneaker to complete his look.



On September 14, 2022, Patrice arrived in Ghana and was given a warm welcome with a dance and jammer group performing at the airport.



His welcome was led by Nana Aba Anamoah who also took some time to dance before the football star left the airport.



“It’s crazy. I didn’t expect this kind of warm reception from all the Ghanaian people," Evra remarked.



“It’s my first time in Ghana and I’ll remember that all my life. I love this game. I already feel the love. I’ve been to Nigeria and Senegal and I can tell you this is the best welcome. The next thing to try is the Ghana Jollof.”



The former French international played eight years for Manchester United and was a five-time World Player of the Year champion.



Before joining Juventus, the defender won five titles and 14 with Manchester United.







