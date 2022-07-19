Black Sherif hits the jackpot after DJ Khaled’s post

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Black Sherif receives endorsement from DJ Khaled



Blacko's music videos record huge views



Burna Boy, Timbaland, others hail Black Sherif



It’s been a crescendo of joy after American DJ, record executive, author and record producer, DJ Khaled endorsed Black Sherif’s ‘Kweku The Traveller’ via Instagram, Tuesday.



The ace showbiz personality, expressing himself with fire emoji, shared a minute video clip which captured Black Sherif performing the monster hit song in an unknown room. Blacko, clad in white apparel with a white cap to match, could be seen enjoying himself with his signature earrings and necklace.



“Keep going”, said Khaled who described the song as “Music that touch your soul”.



The post has since courted reactions from many Ghanaians who recognise the impact of Khaled's endorsement on the career of the Ghanaian.' Both musicians have been occupying the top spots on Ghana Trends on Twitter after the post.



After performing 'Kweku The Traveller' at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, Blacko who had cemented his brand with 'First Sermon' and 'Second Sermon' soared, literally hijacking virtually all social media platforms in the country as many users shared his performance on their pages.



His 'rain performance' triggered a challenge on social media with many imitating what ensued on stage.



He later released the song which has since garnered over twelve million views on YouTube with its official video recording over eight million views.



The song, themed on a captivating story of a young man on a lifetime journey searching for greatness with a well-crafted storyline and amazing melodies, has topped several charts since its release.



Khaled not the only international act to endorse Blacko



Quite a number of foreign musicians have shown admiration for Black SHerif's 'Kweku The Traveller' song. They include Nigeria's Lojay and Burna Boy, America's rapper Wale and Timbaland.



What does this mean to Blacko's career?



The endorsement is profound; Blacko's audience appeal both locally and internationally will increase. The youngster will have his streams increase considerably as well and that will translate into money for the 20-year-old and his team.





