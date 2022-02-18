Black Sherif hints at the release of his debut EP

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian rapper and vocalist, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, better known as Black Sherif, in entertainment circles has hinted at the release of his debut EP.



The ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker announced in his recent interview on Y 102.5 FM during the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show with NYDJ while admitting that his much-anticipated EP had delayed and assured its release this year.



“It’s been about my EP for about a year, but trust me this year it is coming, just yesterday I was working on one beat with one producer named Joker. 100 percent it is coming out this year,” he assured.



Black Sherif who is also identified by Kwaku Frimpong justified the delay of his debut Extended Playlist with the outcome and reception his First and Sermon songs had from Ghanaians.



“First and Second Sermons were the rollout for the EP. But after dropping the First and Second Sermon everything changed and that has resulted in the delay of the EP,” he said.



The Konongo mafia further disclosed that his much talked about ‘First Sermon’ song was inspired by his “Journey”, “Visions” and what he “aimed to achieve” in life.