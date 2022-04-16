Black Sherif covers rap life playlist on Apple Music

Music of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: Kingsley Legend

Ghanaian fast-rising singer and rapper, Mohammed Ismail Shariff, famously known by his moniker, Black Sherif is currently on the cover of the prestigious rap life playlist on Apple Music just two weeks into his release of the globally acclaimed single, ‘Kwaku the traveller’ which keeps raking in numbers across the digital streaming platforms and other social entertainment platforms such as TikTok and triller.



Rap life is a new global playlist focusing on contemporary rap artists and culture. It replaces the former “The A-List: Hip-Hop” playlist according to Ebro Darden Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B: “We flipped it to dig deeper into the lifestyle [and to] keep pushing the culture forward.” He heads a team of curators whose editorial mission is that: “Rap isn’t just a genre.



There’s a reason it’s sometimes simply called The Culture: It’s a way of life.”



Kwaku The Traveler’ produced by Joker Nharnah. Poised as the new breakout star from the thriving Ghanaian underground scene, the 20-year-old’s energy burst through the speakers commanding the attention of anyone listening.



Currently, Black Sherif’s Kwaku the traveller has garnered over 10 million streams on Boomplay and 3.4 million views on YouTube with just the audio slide. He is making astronomical numbers on Audiomack, Spotify, tidal, Apple Music, and other digital streaming platforms.



Born and raised in the Ashanti region of Ghana, his cult following is now spreading across the globe as the local and national scenes in his hometown make headlines around the world.



A game-changing year (2021) for the charismatic artist began with the First and Second installments in his ’Sermon’ freestyle series, the latter gaining over 2 million views in less than 2 weeks and then going on to be remixed with global giant, Burna Boy. Prior to that, in 2020 he started to rise after his releases; ‘Money’ and ‘Destiny’ went viral and were highly praised by the Ghanaian music scene.