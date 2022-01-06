Black Sherif as new artiste of the year isn't in contention - VGMA board member

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A member of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Board, Francis Doku has indicated that Black Sherif could be the only person contesting the new artiste of the year award.



To him, this cannot be contested by any quarters or artiste ahead of this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



He believes that Black Sherif has worked so hard and deserves to be appreciated with the coveted award.



Francis Doku who made this known in a tweet said “I am going to go on the limb to say that for the first time since popular music awards started in Ghana, there could be only one person vying for the award for “New/Breakthrough Artiste of the Year”- Black Sherif!”



Black Sherif has given a good account of himself since coming on the music scene in 2021.



His song Second Sermon has been a global hit with Burna Boy featuring on the remix of the song.