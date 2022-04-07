Black Sherif addresses assertions he doesn't dress well

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif releases ‘Kwaku the Traveler’



Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveler' hits one million views on YouTube



Black Sherif claims he dresses like an icon



Ghana’s hottest sensation now, Black Sherif has disclosed that many people complain about the way he dresses.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the young artiste whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong, said he thinks he is an icon and sees nothing wrong with his dressing.



“They say I dey dress someway but I dey see myself as some icon. I dey look fly,” he said in Pidgin while adding that he will gym well and soon everything will fall in place when he gears up.



Black Sherif is known for his signature look which is a pair of baggy jeans, a t-shirt, a big pair of shoes and a Du-rag or cap.



His looks form a part of why many of his fans love him. He has been commended by some social media users as one who portrays humility.



Meanwhile, Blacko topped Twitter trends with his newly released single titled, ‘Kwaku the Traveller' after he gave Ghanaians a taste of it at the 3Music Awards on March 26, 2022.



The song, which was released on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, has been trending on Twitter with over a million views to celebrate.



‘Kwaku the Traveler’ unfolded a sequential storytelling technique which was this time around not presented in Twi like in many of Blacko’s other songs.



With a blend of unique styles lyrically flowing in English, the artiste shocked many social media users over his lyrical prowess in the English man’s tongue.



Black Sherif is a Ghanaian musician and performer from Konongo, Ghana. He is well known for his song Second Sermon featuring Burna Boy in Nigeria.