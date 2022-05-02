Black Sherif, R2Bees join Burna Boy, Davido, Chris Brown on Afro Nation Portugal lineup

Entertainment of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

More names have been added to the already stacked lineup for Afro Nation Portugal 2022, including new headliner Davido, rising Ghanaian star Black Sherif and the legendary R2Bees.



Black Sherif joins Beenie Man, BNXN, Calema, Ckay, Dadju,Diamond Platnumz, Innoss’B, Kizz Daniel, Koffee, Maître Gims, Midas the JagabanNaira Marley Neru Americano, Niniola, Omah Lay,Pa Salieu, Patoranking,Popcaan, Shenseea, Small Doctor, Tekno, Tems, Wande Coal, Focalistic and a selection of other afrobeat artistes.



Burna Boy, Wizkid, Megan Thee Stallion, Davido, and Chris Brown are at the top of the bill for the latest installment of the summer celebration.



The long-awaited, anticipated second edition of Afro Nation takes place from 1-3 July on the sands of Praia da Rocha, on Portugal’s south coast.





Find below the flyer for the event.



