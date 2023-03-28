Black Sherif, Idris Elba and other celebrities’ ‘hangout’ with Kamala Harris

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, was spotted among celebrities who accompanied US Vice President, Kamala Harris, on a tour at the Vibrate Space, a community recording studio for young creatives at the Freedom Skatepark in Accra.



The US Vice President who is currently on a 3-day visit to Ghana visited the studio in the company of African American celebrities including; Idris Elba, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Baaba J, Ria Boss, Moses Sumney, and Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif.



In a couple of pictures making rounds on the internet, Kamala Harris was seen interacting with the celebrities as they were taken on a tour around the edifice.



This comes after they embarked on a ‘meet and greet’ with the cast of the popular YOLO TV series, which features the likes of Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Annang and many others.



Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana precedes a weeklong trip to Africa, as part of concerted efforts to broaden US outreach in some countries on the continent.





