Black Sherif’s ‘Kweku the Traveller’ takes over social media few days after release

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Barely few days after the release of ‘Kweku the Traveller’ by Black Sherif, social media users have jumped on the track with most posting videos of themselves rapping along the track.



On social media, it has been observed that most users joined in the challenge with some rapping under showers.



Surprisingly, Most Nigerians including actors, musicians have also jumped on the ‘Kweku the Traveller’ challenge with some claiming Black Sherif is a Nigerian.



On the other hand, most social media users from Ghana have also tried to explain to their Nigerian Brothers who are claiming ownership of Blacko that he is Ghanaian.



The Kweku the traveller which was released on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 made it to number one on Apple Music in Nigeria, aside topping most streamed hip pop music in Ghana.



Meanwhile, on Audiomack, his Black Sherif made it to number 2 most streamed hip pop artists.