Black Panther's Michaela Noel graces international magazine with pictures shot in Ghana

Entertainment of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian English-conceived actress, Michaela Noel, has graced Vogue's November issue with pictures shot in Ghana just after the Global Citizen Festival.



In a post shared by the official Vogue account on Twitter, they invited the new month, October with a few pictures from Ghana with Michaela gracing it with extravagance.



Taking a look at Vogue's official Twitter account, they had changed their cover page to some of Michaela's pictures shot in the periurban areas of Ghana.



She clad a fur garment with a highly contrasting box strip texture sewn into a two-piece suit with her signature short haircut to complete her looks.



On Vogue magazine's official issue for this month, the Wakanda warrior had a different picture that saw her takeover their full page with her image strikingly assuming control while wearing a beautiful but simple yellow dress.



The finish touches on the arm area of her glamourous yellow attire were ensembled to look like pink petals.



Michaela had visited Ghana to grace the Global Citizen Festival where Usher and SZA were billed to perform.



During the program, she talked at length about her genealogy and that she is so pleased to be Ghanaian while adding that she can always travel around the world and return to a place she called home 'Ghana'.















ADA/BB