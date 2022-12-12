‘Bitter souls’ – Paul Okoye’s new lover slams those criticizing their relationship

Entertainment of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Instagram influencer and model, Ivy Ifeoma, the new lover of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, has slammed those criticizing her relationship with the singer.



The father of three via his Instagram story on Sunday, December 11, 2022, shared several clips of himself and his new lover in church for thanksgiving.



He captioned the video with an appreciation post to God. The couple also enjoyed a sumptuous meal together thereafter.



This earned them several criticisms online, especially as rumours made the rounds that Paul was cheating on his wife, Anita before their marriage crashed.



Responding to trolls, Ivy took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself, gesticulating about how people are talking about their relationship.



She further described the trolls as bitter souls who are hovering around the earth but she would ignore them.



She wrote: “Bitter souls hovering around earth but its between you and your God”.



Watch the video below:



