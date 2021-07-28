Bishop Obinim dissects Black Sherif’s ‘2nd sermon’, social media reacts

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

In what seems like Kwadwo Sheldon’s ‘Breakdown’, General Overseer of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has done a careful analysis of Black Sherif’s ‘2nd sermon’ and he seems to be loving every bit of it.



The popular Ghanaian pastor was captured in a viral video seated in front of a camera and was reacting to the music playing in the background.



To the surprise of many, Mr. Obinim gave a vivid breakdown of all the lyrics in the song and what it means.



He gave a clear interpretation of the street and ghetto life to which many social users were left in shock.



“My wife is a musician so I love music. I’m a fan of good music. This particular song is a good one. It is good for sober reflections because it reminds people of their struggles. I endorse it and I also pray for God to see him through his career,” Obinim said whiles analyzing the song.



The part that caught the attention of social media users was when he was able to explain some activities of online fraudsters.



Social media users were confused as to how a pastor could easily understand the dealings of ‘fraud boys’.



Others also confessed to the fact that they did not understand what Black Sherif meant in his song until Obinim explained every bit of the lyrics.



