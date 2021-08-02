Bishop Nyarko’s caretaker reveals what killed him after family accused her

Entertainment of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

Caretaker of late Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, has descended heavily on the family of the late Kumawood actor by revealing the real cause of his death.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Mama Yaa disclosed that she is not in any way related to the late Bernard Nyarko.



According to her, she got close to the late actor when he was sick and took care of him on his sickbed, therefore could not understand why the family of the late actor would falsely accuse her of killing him.



Mama Yaa who seemed very incensed by the accusation levelled against her revealed that she initially kept to herself what she knew about the cause of death of the actor but for the action and inactions of the family members, she disclosed what led to the death of the late versatile actor.



She stated that the late Bernard Nyarko had surgical operation at the time, but his family members took him all the way from Kumasi to Tema, and resorted to herbal medicine.



She questioned through her narrative who does a thing like that especially at a time when he had threads in his stomach after his operation.



Watch video below:



