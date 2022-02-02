Bisa Kdei to reignite Highlife vibes across USA, announces tour dates

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian highlife musician, Roland Kwaku Dei Appiah, known in showbiz as Bisa Kdei, has announced a run of shows in the United States of America (USA) in his bid to promote Highlife music around the globe.



The multiple-award-winning Highlife musician kick starts his tour in Providence, Rhode Island on March 4, 2022, with two other successive concerts in Phoenix, Arizona and Worcester on March 5 and 6 respectively.



Bisa Kdei is also billed to perform in a series of concerts in Michigan, Dallas, North Dakota and Philadelphia later in March.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Bisa Kdei said the aim of embarking on the tour was to connect with the fan base in USA and also sell Highlife music.



“All lovers of Highlife across the USA would have a chance of feeling authentic music during my tour and I urge all my fans to come out in order to make this tour a success.



"There is a need for us to propagate the uniqueness of Ghanaian Highlife to the rest of the world, so I am embarking on this tour to help grow the popularity of our music," he said.



The sensational performer also revealed that the tour was part of celebrations to mark his 10-year anniversary in the Ghanaian music industry and also plans to release a couple of brand new singles during the tour.



Bisa Kdei has been making strides with Highlife over the past years and notably achievement was when his "Asew'' soundtrack featured in the American Christmas film “Jingle Jangle" and was nominated for 2021 National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People Awards.



